Chizzy Alichi Makes First Public Appearance After Child Birth

Nollywood actress, Chizzy Alichi, has take to social media to make her first public appearance following the birth of her first child.

New Telegraph recalls that Chizzy Alichi and her husband, Chike Ugochukwu, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, last month, with congratulatory messages flooding from fans and well wishers.

In a new development, Chizzy Alichi made her first public appearance at the African Magic Icon, sparking buzz online.

In a recent Instagram post, the actress shared photos capturing moments from the event, showcasing her breathtaking outfits.

She wrote,“About last night, I stepped out for the first time in months for African magic icons last night. It was fun and interesting”.

