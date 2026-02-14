Chivu Can Consolidate Scudetto Claim Against Juventus

When Cristian Chivu was appointed as Inter Milan coach last summer to replace Simone Inzaghi, many fans were not convinced. Inter had just finished a season without a trophy.

They narrowly missed the league title and looked tired towards the end. So, handing the job to a coach with limited top-level experience raised eyebrows. But several months into the season, Chivu is gradually turning doubters into believers.

Inter are back on top of Serie A and playing with confidence again. What looked like a gamble is beginning to look like a masterstroke.

In recent years, Inter have been the most consistent team in Italy. Since Juventus’ dominance ended in the early 2020s, the Nerazzurri have won two league titles, two Coppa Italia trophies and three Supercoppa Italiana titles. They have also reached two Champions League finals. Last season’s trophy-less finish was seen as a setback.

That was why the club made a bold decision to change direction. Chivu, a former Inter defender, was tasked with steadying the ship. Despite little activity in the transfer market, he has kept the team competitive on three fronts.

Inter currently lead the Serie A table with an eight-point advantage over city rivals AC Milan, who still have a game in hand. An 11-match unbeaten run in the league, including 10 wins, shows that the team has found rhythm and balance.

The early 5-0 win over Torino set the tone for the campaign, and although there have been a few bumps along the way, Inter remain the team to beat.

However, the real test of Inter’s title ambition could come against Juventus. No matter their position on the table, Juventus remain a big name in Italian football.

A win against them would not only strengthen Inter’s lead but also send a strong message to other contenders.

Some critics argue that Inter have done well mostly against smaller teams and still need to prove themselves against top opposition.

Chivu now has the chance to silence those doubts. With Napoli, Roma and even Juventus still hoping to mount a late challenge, Inter cannot afford to relax. Inter are also through to the Coppa Italia semi-finals.

With no traditional “big” team left in the last four, there is a real opportunity to lift the trophy. Winning the Coppa Italia could boost morale ahead of the final stretch of the league season.

However, fixture congestion is becoming a concern. Inter face a busy schedule with key league matches, cup ties and Champions League games all packed into a short period. Managing the squad properly will be crucial.

In the Champions League, Inter must first overcome Bodø/Glimt in the playoff round. On paper, they are favourites, but European football is never straightforward. If they progress, tougher opponents like Manchester City or Sporting could await.

Some fans believe the Champions League may still be a step too far this season. The painful defeats in recent finals are still fresh in memory. But others argue that with confidence high and injuries reduced, this could be another strong run.

Whatever happens at the end of the season, Inter appear to have won the gamble they made with Chivu. Reports in Italy suggest the club are already preparing a contract extension for him.

His calm approach, smart rotation of players, and refusal to get carried away with title talk have impressed many.

He has insisted that the focus is not on winning everything but on improving daily and staying competitive. For now, Inter sit comfortably at the top of the table.

But the season is far from over. The clash with Juventus could shape the title race. If Chivu’s men come through that test, their Scudetto claim will grow even stronger. From early doubts to growing belief, Chivu’s first season in charge is proving that sometimes bold decisions bring big rewards.