Chips, megacaps steer gains on Wall Street, earnings in focus

On Friday, U.S. stocks rose with the benchmark S&P 500 on course to closing at its highest level, powered by strength in chip and megacap stocks, as investors parsed corporate earnings and watched for clues on whether interestrate cuts were imminent. The S&P 500 (.SPX), opens new tab looked poised to end above its record high of 4,796.56 points, inching closer to its alltime high of 4,818.62 points, both hit two years ago.

This comes in the face of a rocky start to the week, following mixed earnings from top investment banks and mostly disappointing comments on the possibility of early rate cuts from central bankers globally. Semiconductor stocks Qualcomm (QCOM.O), opens new tab, Marvell Technology (MRVL.O), opens new tab, Nvidia (NVDA.O), opens new tab and Microchip Technology (MCHP.O), opens new tab gained between 1.2 per cent and 3.1 per cent after server maker Super Micro Computer (SMCI.O), opens new tab lifted its second-quarter profit forecast, sending its shares surging 30.2 per cent. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index (.SOX), opens new tab hit an all-time high, while the information technology index (.SPLRCT), opens new tab touched a fresh record high, as megacaps Microsoft (MSFT.O), opens new tab, Meta Platforms (META.O), opens new tab, Alphabet (GOOGL.O), opens new tab and Apple (AAPL.O), opens new tab added between 0.3 per cent and 1.2 per cent.

The recovery in chip stocks comes on the back of a bullish forecast focusing on artificial intelligence from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) , the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Wednesday. “It does seem like the next big wave of technology transformation, but it’s a little too early to tell the magnitude and timing of what the impacts will be. But it’s becoming clearer which companies are better positioned to capitalise on it at some point,” said Aaron Clark, portfolio manager at GW&K Investment Management. Adding to the optimism, the University of Michigan’s preliminary survey showed consumer sentiment improved in January to its highest level since the summer of 2021. Also on tap are remarks from a number of central bankers, after Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said rate cuts could begin if inflation continues to make good progress back down to the two per cent target rate, but that more data was needed before any judgment could be made. Through the week, money market participants have toned down expectations for a 25-basis-point rate cut in March to 52 per cent, nearing levels seen just before the central bank’s December policy meeting, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.