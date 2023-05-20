New Telegraph

Chioma Shares Kiss With Davido To Celebrate His New Million Dollar Deal (Video)

American-born Nigerian singer,  David Adeleke, better known as Davido, and his wife, Chioma Adeleke (Chef Chi) were recently captured celebrating his contract extension with International labels.

The singer who shared the good news on his page revealed he had signed a contract to extend his partnership with Sony Music, Columbia, UK, and RCA Records.

He also shared a photo of himself and his close pals and colleagues, Bobo Ajuda and Asa Asika, his lawyer, celebrating hitting 3.4 billion streams worldwide.

The award-winning Afrobeats star also revealed via his Instagram story that his new deal is worth millions of dollars.

Announcing the new partnership, the Singer penned, “EXCITING THINGS COMING ALL 2023 … I’m grateful to officially announce that I have extended my partnership with @sonymusic @columbiauk & @rcarecords.

“So we can keep bringing you more TIMELESS moments. We don’t stop, Dey for who dey for you.”

Chioma has been kept behind the scenes ever since Davido returned to the music scene, and fans have been yearning to have a feel of their fav chef Chi as she is fondly called.

His lawyer, Bobo Ahudua who recently shared a video, could be seen as the two lovebirds sharing a kiss to celebrate his new milestone.

Bobo Ajudua captioned the video;

“Celebratory lunch with my loves”.

