Chioma Returns Online With Emotional Tribute To Late Son

Nigerian music superstar, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, have once again captured public attention with a heartfelt moment that stirred emotions online.

After being away from social media for a long period following the tragic death of their son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, in October 2022, Chioma made a significant return on Thursday. August 21.

Her comeback came with a deeply emotional post that touched the hearts of many.

Chioma shared a photo of her wedding bracelet, which carried the image of her late son, Ifeanyi.

In her caption, she described him as her “Best friend” who continues to live in her heart forever.

“My best friend walked into me forever. Ify, you’re on my mind every day, and you live in my heart. Always and forever. Love, Mummy,” she wrote.

Her husband, Davido, responded with a simple yet powerful message under the post: “Till Infinity.”

The emotional exchange between the couple quickly drew reactions from fans and well-wishers who flooded the comment section with supportive messages.

Many praised the couple’s strength while sending prayers as they continue their healing journey.

Chioma had remained relatively inactive on social media since Ifeanyi’s passing after a drowning accident at Davido’s Banana Island residence in Lagos. Her recent post marks not only her return to social media but also a powerful tribute to the son they lost.