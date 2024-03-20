Chioma Opens Up On How She Met Davido

The wife of popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, Chioma Adeleke, has opened up on how she met the Afrobeats sensation.

According to Chioma, their love story began during their university days and blossomed into a celebrated romance.

Chioma who shared insights into her journey with Davido recounted their initial encounter during their time at Babcock University.

Recall that in an interview she conducted in 2013 stated that their paths crossed through a mutual friend who was dating one of Davido’s close associates.

However, despite their initial meeting, it wasn’t until 2015 that Davido and Chioma transitioned from friends to romantic partners.

