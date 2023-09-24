Chioma Nnadi Becomes First Black Woman To Head British Vogue

Faahion journalist, Chioma Nnadi has been named as the new head of editorial content of the world renowned British Vogue. The 44-year-old journalist of Nigerian and Swiss-German descent is expected to take over from Edward Enninful, the editor-in- chief.

Enninful, who enjoyed a six-year tenure as both the prestigious fashion magazine’s first male and first black editor, announced his resignation in June. It is understood that Nnadi will be known as head of editorial content, rather than editor-in-chief.

Nnadi’s appointment also makes her the first black female head of the industry-leading fashion magazine. In an Instagram post, the London-born journalist said she is “honoured and excited to be coming home”.

“I’m so thrilled to announce that I’m the new head of editorial content for @british- vogue,” she wrote. “Huge thanks to Anna Wintour, @edward enninful and Roger Lynch for giving me this opportunity. truly honoured and so excited to be coming home. Stay tuned.”

Anna Wintour, the chief content officer and global editorial director, also commended Nnadi’s passion for music, culture and fashion. “Chioma is beloved among her colleagues at Vogue, and is an editor and writer with an impeccable reputation — both here and in the fashion industry at large,” Wintour added. “I can’t think of a more worthy person to follow in [Edward Enninful’s] footsteps than Chioma.”