Chioma Makes Promise To Davido On Father’s Day

Share

The wife to Afrobeats Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, Chioma Rowland, melts hearts as she makes a heartfelt vow to him on Father’s Day.

The viral video captures the moment Chioma celebrates Davido as they engage in a lighthearted conversation.

It all started when Davido queried Chioma about expanding their family, and she responded, “Two more babies to come”.

READ ALSO:

Speaking further, he proclaimed his love for his children stating, “I love all my kids; they make me feel so special, and I’ll do anything for them”.

New Telegraph recalls that Davido and Chioma welcomed twins a year after the tragic loss of their 3-year-old son, Ifeanyi.

Watch video below;

Share