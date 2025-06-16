New Telegraph

Chioma Makes Promise To Davido On Father’s Day

The wife to Afrobeats Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, Chioma Rowland, melts hearts as she makes a heartfelt vow to him on Father’s Day.

The viral video captures the moment Chioma celebrates Davido as they engage in a lighthearted conversation.

It all started when Davido queried Chioma about expanding their family, and she responded, “Two more babies to come”.

Speaking further, he proclaimed his love for his children stating, “I love all my kids; they make me feel so special, and I’ll do anything for them”.

New Telegraph recalls that Davido and Chioma welcomed twins a year after the tragic loss of their 3-year-old son, Ifeanyi.

