Chioma Makes First Public Appearance After Welcoming Twins

Chioma Adeleke, the wife of famous Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido on Sunday made her first public appearance after welcoming her twins at a family party in Atlanta, Georgia.

New Telegraph gathered that the family party was organized in order to celebrate the birthday of Davido’s sister, Folashade Adeleke.

Chioma’s presence at the party made his first public appearance after the birth of her twins into the family of Adeleke in October 2023.

In the viral video, it could be seen as Davido, Chioma, Singer’s cousins B-red, Adenike, and Folashade Adeleke, DJ E-cool, and others were in a jolly mood, as they huddled around for a group selfie have gone viral.

Davido and B-red were seen having fun and spending quality time together during the birthday celebration in a different video as seen in B-red Instagram story.