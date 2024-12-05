Chioma Is The Reason I Got Married – Davido

Share

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has opened up that his lovely wedded wife, Chioma Adeleke was the reason he considered marriage.

New Telegraph recalls that Davido and Chioma tied the knot on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at a lavish ceremony in Lagos.

Speaking in a recent episode of The Morning Hustle podcast, the singer explained that if it wasn’t for Chioma, he wouldn’t have gotten married.

He said, “My wedding was the happiest day of my life. Chioma has been my girl for 12 years so it was only right I married her. I was already famous before we met but I wasn’t big then.

“If it wasn’t her (Chioma), I’m not getting married. There’s no point.”

