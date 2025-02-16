Chioma Is Faking Her Love For Davido – American Fan

Share

An American female fan of Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke better known as Davido has accused his wife, Chioma Adeleke of faking her affection for him.

The American fan who spoke via her social media page made this claim following the romantic Valentine’s Day video of the couple which surfaced online capturing their intimate moments and gift exchange.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the Valentine videos making rounds on the internet has captured the heart of many fans who admired their love.

However, the American observer expressed scepticism about Chioma’s display of affection.

The lady in a now-viral video argued that Chioma feels bored and spoilt, forcing herself to be with the singer by faking her love for him.

She said, “I know this is none of my American business, but I’ve been watching Davido on my Snapchat. I watched their Valentine’s Day video, and that lady does not like him.

“She gives fake laughs, fake kisses, and fake affection. He seems genuinely in love with her, but she acts like she’s already spoiled and doesn’t care about all this. That’s the vibe she gives off.”

The video has since sparked mixed reactions online, with fans ridiculing the American lady for intruding into the life that she could only dream of having.

Reaction trailing this posts;

@hairby.ruthie reacted, “For someone who enjoys luxury everyday, how else do you all expects her to react?????? Chi has always been calm when it comes to surprises jooor.”

@juliet_gilberth added, “f your husband is a billionaire in dollars, some material things won’t excite you that much‍♀️”

