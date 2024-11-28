Chioma Has Been My Girlfriend For 12 Years – Davido (Video)

Share

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has disclosed that he has been with his wife, Chioma for 12 years now.

New Telegraph recalls that Davido tied the knot with Chioma in Lagos State on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, after the arrival of their twins.

Speaking in a recent interview on ‘The Baller Alert’ show in the United States (US), Davido made this disclosure as he reaffirmed his love for her.

In a now-trending video, the singer was asked to shout out to his wife, Chioma.

Davido said: “Shout out to my wife and the mother of my beautiful twins, Mrs Chioma Adeleke.

“She has been my girl for almost 12 years. I love you and I got you for life.”

