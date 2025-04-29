New Telegraph

April 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
April 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Chioma Goodhair Advises…

Chioma Goodhair Advises Nigerian Performers To Learn From Juma Jux

Nigerian influencer, Chioma Goodhair has described Nigerian performers as lazy, as she advised them to learn from Priscilla Ojo’s husband, Juma Jux.

This advice from Chioma Goodhair follows after organizers of the just-ended Headies awards awarded Juma Jux Best East African Artist of the year.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Juma  Jux performed at the just ended 17th edition of headies awards.

Following his performance, Chioma took to her Snapchat to share her observations about Nigerian performers. According to her, most Nigerian artists do not take rehearsals seriously and lack the substance like Juma Jux.

READ ALSO:

She wrote, “I wish Nigerian performers would start putting more effort into their performances like Juma did. I find a lot of their performances lazy and lackluster. It lacks rehearsal and substance. And its unfair considering the love their fans shows….”

 

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Rivers NBA Chairmen Condemns Query Issued By Ibas
Read Next

Nigeria Needs Intelligent Leaders To Solve Leadership Challenges – CEO
Share
Copy Link
×