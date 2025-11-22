Chioma Celebrates Husband, Davido On His Birthday

Chioma Adeleke has taken to Instagram to celebrate her husband, award-winning singer David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, with an emotional tribute on his 33rd birthday.

In the touching post, Chioma described Davido as her “husband, best friend and forever love,” expressing gratitude to God for his life and the journey they have shared.

She revealed that he still gives her “butterflies,” adding that she is confident God will continue to elevate him.

The celebrity chef prayed for her husband’s long life, fulfillment, and protection, declaring that any gathering against them would be met with confusion.

Chioma’s public display of affection comes as Davido marks another milestone in his life and career, further solidifying the bond between one of Nigeria’s most admired celebrity couples.