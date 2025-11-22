New Telegraph

November 22, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 22, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Chioma Celebrates Husband,…

Chioma Celebrates Husband, Davido On His Birthday

Chioma Adeleke has taken to Instagram to celebrate her husband, award-winning singer David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, with an emotional tribute on his 33rd birthday.

In the touching post, Chioma described Davido as her “husband, best friend and forever love,” expressing gratitude to God for his life and the journey they have shared.

She revealed that he still gives her “butterflies,” adding that she is confident God will continue to elevate him.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

READ ALSO:

The celebrity chef prayed for her husband’s long life, fulfillment, and protection, declaring that any gathering against them would be met with confusion.

Chioma’s public display of affection comes as Davido marks another milestone in his life and career, further solidifying the bond between one of Nigeria’s most admired celebrity couples.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Kanu’s Life Sentence Will Deepen Insecurity In South East –Okoye
Read Next

Banky W Cautions Preachers On Wealth Teachings in Churches