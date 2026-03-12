Chioma Akpotha Celebrates 46th Birthday With Gratitude

Nollywood actress Chioma Akpotha, has taken to her social media page to celebrate her 46th birthday in a heartfelt message of thanksgiving.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the actress celebrated this year’s birthday, thanking God for life, grace and what she described as God’s faithfulness through different seasons.

Akpotha, however, revealed that the next stage of her life would be characterised by strength, purpose, and preservation.

Citing Psalm 138:8 in the post, the celebrated actress reflects on her path and expresses gratitude for another year.

“Adamma. Adaugo. Ugoeze. Akwugo. +1. Happy birthday to me. Grateful for life, grace, preservation, and the faithfulness of God through every season,” she wrote.

“This new year, I step in covered, preserved, and strengthened, for ‘The Lord will perfect that which concerns me.’ Psalm 138:8. The beginning of better.”

The Nollywood star also indicated a shift in personal priorities, stating that she intends to focus more on herself and her goals, while avoiding compromises that place the needs of others above her own.

She added: “Grateful heart, on the edge of a new year. Thank You, Lord, for life, preservation, family, friends, growth, and every achievement so far.

“This new year is a year of preservation, preserving my peace, my purpose, my energy, and choosing what truly matters.

“No more meeting halfway, if it matters, meet me all the way. No more putting everyone before me, this season, I choose wisely and intentionally.

“My focus is clear: God, family, purpose, and giving my best to my work. A year to soar higher, achieve more, and step fully into all God has prepared. The beginning of the beginning.”