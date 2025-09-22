Chioke: Stronger Insurance, Pension Frameworks Needed To Boost Economy

The Chairman, Rex Insurance Limited, Mr. Ike Chioke, has made a high calibre call to strengthen the frameworks of insurance and pension to ensure long-term economic stability and financial inclusion. Mr. Chioke, who is also the Group Managing Director (GMD), Afrinvest Limited, was a Special Guest at the 10th anniversary conference of the Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors.

Delivering the theme paper “Strengthening Insurance and Pension Frameworks for a Better Economy”, he emphasised the need to strengthen the frameworks to ensure long-term economic stability and financial inclusion. He was represented by Mr. Victor Ndukauba, Group Deputy Managing Director Afrinvest Limited.

He noted the Association’ role in advancing public understanding of the insurance and pension sectors clearing that NAIPE’ work is demystifying industry practices and promoting awareness that is contributing immensely to the growth of these vital sectors.

According to Chioke, “insurance and pensions as twin pillars of financial security that not only protect against risks but also mobilize long-term capital and foster sustainable growth. They are not mere financial products; they are the backbones for a resilient economy”.

To transform these sectors into engines of economic growth, we must strengthen their frameworks at all levels, he further added. Nothing that immense progress has been made by the insurance and pension sectors of the economy, Mr. Chioke acknowledged the need to address emerging challenges around ESG integration, AI, cybersecurity, and the evolving dynamics of work, including the gig economy.

He called for greater collaboration among stakeholders, increased public awareness, and sustained regulatory innovation to ensure the continued impact of reforms. He also congratulated NAIPE on its 10th anniversary and expressed optimism that the Association will continue to play a vital role in shaping the future of Nigeria’s financial services landscape.

In attendance were the Former Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Sunday Thomas, while Commissioner for Insurance, Mr Olusegun Omosehin, and Director-General National Pension Commission (PenCom), Ms Omolola Bridget Oloworaran, were represented top echelon.