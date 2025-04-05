Chinze Ojobo’s ‘The Torn Tapestry’ Exhibition Opens In London

Share

A solo exhibition by London-based Nigerian artist, Chinze Alexandria Anthony Ojobo, titled The Torn Tapestry, opened on Saturday, April 5, at Thames-Side Studios, Harrington Way, Warspite Road, Royal Borough of Greenwich, London, SE18 5NR.

The exhibition, a powerful exploration of the devastating effects of war and the resilience of the human spirit, runs until April 27.

The Torn Tapestry is a moving collection of paintings and mixed media works that advocate for global peace and highlight the enduring impact of conflict on individuals and communities.

Ojobo employs worn and distressed materials to symbolize emotional and physical scars, while techniques such as embroidery and patchwork weave together fractured narratives of resilience and survival.

Through this exhibition, she aims to spark conversations about the importance of peace and communication in conflict resolution. Her message is clear: “While the scars of war are evident, they can be stitched together with stories of resistance, remembrance, and hope.

“Experience the powerful narratives woven into The Torn Tapestry and reflect on themes of recovery, dialogue, and the collective effort needed to foster a more peaceful future.”

Ojobo is an award-winning, prolific artist and the current President of the Female Artists Association of Nigeria (FEAAN).

A devoted wife and mother of three, she is passionate about advocating for issues affecting women and children, using her art as a medium to promote the welfare of the girl child and vulnerable women.

Her dedication also includes running art therapy sessions for seniors and children; her 88-year-old mother, who lives with dementia, finds solace and joy in participating in her painting sessions.

She holds a degree in Fine & Applied Arts from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and studied Interior Design at the Professional Career Development Institute in Atlanta, Georgia.

In pursuit of further knowledge, she obtained certificates in Art Curating and Art Marketing from Sotheby’s Art Institute in 2019.

With over 76 local and international exhibitions in cities such as Hollywood, New York, London, and Paris, Chinze’s artistic journey began at the age of three, when she created her first sculptures out of plasticine.

Her passion for leadership, training, and mentorship has led her to facilitate workshops for young artists in partnership with the British Council.

She also co-founded the Pan African Institute of Creative Art, which offers training and coaching clinics for aspiring artists.

As CEO of Kulture Kode Art Hub Gallery, she has been instrumental in promoting the work of female artists.

Her art has been collected by notable figures including Pastor Ron Kenoly and Robert Kiyosaki, and has served as a presidential gift from the Nigerian government, including under President Muhammadu Buhari.

Her paintings are known for their detail, rich textures, and vibrant colours.

She incorporates jute, acrylics, and traditional fabrics in her works, creating a tapestry of meaning that often reflects her deep commitment to social issues.

