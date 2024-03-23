Chinyere Umeasiegbu: I Am Committed To Promoting Nanta’s Growth

Pastor Mrs Chinyere Umeasiegbu, fondly called Pastor Chi, is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Global Links and Services Limited, headquartered in Warri, Delta State, she spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on developments in the travel and tourism world and her quest to clinch the First Deputy President position of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) at its elective Annual General Meeting (AGM), which holds in Lagos in April 2024

Background

Pastor Mrs Chinyere Umeasiegbu, who is otherwise called Pastor Chi, graduated from the University of Maiduguri where she bagged a first degree in Economics, then Master degree in Banking and Finance from the University of Wales as a Chevening scholar. She is a former investment banker, with extensive experience and a deep understanding of diverse investment portfolios. Her journey into the travel world is inspired by her passion, which she cherishes, blending her investment background with the travel world seamlessly

From banking hall to travel world

She made her foray into travel agency business in 2003 as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Global Links and Services Limited, with headquarters in Warri, Delta State and outlets in cities such as Lagos and Port Harcourt. According to her, the transition from banking career to the travel world was motivated by her passion for travel, noting that, ‘‘visiting exciting destinations as a young child spurred her to set up a travel agency has blossomed over the years.’’ Pastor Chi is a committed travel agent and tour operator, traversing both worlds with ease. A self-effacing and easy going person, she lights up the room or gathering with her appearance, and always ready with answers and packages whenever called on. She is widely travelled and a regular face in many of the international travel marketing exhibitions. Standing by her most times was her late mother, Mrs Kate Emetu, whom we all fondly called ‘Mama Tourism.’ She was as committed to the trade just as her daughter and it is obvious where Pastor Chi got her infectious charm and zeal from because most times wherever you see Pastor Chi Mama Tourism was always standing by her side or right at her corner attending to business of the day. She passed on November 10, 2023 at the age of 80. She describes herself as the embodiment of; Determination; Intelligent; Trustworthy and Simplicity (DITS). These character traits, she says are what defines her humanity, the essence of her being and undermining factors in her conduct both in business and other spheres of life.

A transformational journey

Pastor Chi, who today is one of the oldest leaders of the second generation of travel professionals in Nigeria, describes the journey as interesting and transformational, ‘‘One has witnessed all the growth patterns first hand in the travel industry from the days of issuing paper tickets, the advent of International Air Transport Association (IATA) billing system and the issuance of insurance and bank guarantees and all that went with that, to the initiative from IATA to bring out different payment plan options for agents to choose and work with, including but not limited to the Golite-wallet payment option.’’

Challenges

All of these transitions, she notes came with their different challenges, which as operator, she has to find a way of dealing with them in order to keep float. ‘‘One has seen a lot of challenges over the years, but the most challenging period has been the post COVID-19 period,’’ she recalls. She further states that, ‘‘this is still on- going with the increase in airfares vis-a-vis the attendant dynamic nature of the exchange rate making fare quite unattractive to travellers. The advent of the trapped fund saga that made airlines begin to, and are still promoting online sales of cheaper booking classes, which is accessible to all and sundry.’’ Standing tall today in the business, she attributes it to, ‘‘my faith primarily and then dogged financial maneuvering in utilising all diversifying options.’’

Mrs Integrity

For many that knows her and have dealings with her in different spheres, what stands her out is her integrity, as her word is her bond. It is not surprising many refer to her as Mrs Integrity. This is as she says that what has sustained her in all her dealings despite the challenges and even occasional losses, she states, ‘‘is integrity,’’ adding, ‘‘over 90% of our sales are based on referrals, which is based on how we treat people. People trust us to deliver on our promises. We say things as they are, and act accordingly. No shortcuts and no cutting corners.

A stake in NANTA

The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), is the umbrella body for all registered travel agents operating in the country. To go far in this business, you need to be part of this body as it is recognised by the federal government through the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the global body, International Air Transport Association (IATA). Expectedly, Pastor Chi belongs to the formidable body, not just as a bench warmer but as a very influential and notable personality in NANTA’s politics. ‘‘I am one that believes in making an impact wherever I find myself, and that is exactly what happened in my journey so far in NANTA,’’ she discloses. This is lend credence to by the role she played few years ago as the Deputy Vice President, Eastern Zone of NANTA. A zone that was taken for dead but her coming on- board re-engineered it and today the zone is a new bride courted by everyone.

Resurrecting NANTA’s Eastern Zone

She is elated of by this historic feat, as she notes, ‘‘as the Deputy Vice President of the Eastern Zone of NANTA then I went ahead to becoming its substantive Vice President and together with my team resurrected a comatose Eastern Zone to become the number one performing zone in NANTA within the two years of my being the zone’s VP. ‘‘The fact that the zone was literally in coma, relegated to the backwaters and became even a concern and major project of our outgoing President, Mrs Susan Akporiaye and now under two years of my leadership, it becoming stable and the number one performing Zone in NAN- TA, is a testament of mine I can do spirit and commitment to the good of NANTA, the industry and our members.’

Sights on National First Deputy President

With her record of achievements at the Eastern zone, Pastor Chi is not resting on her oars, as this time around she has her eyes on clinching the post of the National First Deputy President of NANTA during its elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) slated to hold in Lagos in April. She is confident of getting the nod of the members despite the opposition ahead, as she notes that she has done enough to earn the trust of the various blocs within the body. Part of her agenda, she says is to unify the body and placing the industry on the pedestal of global competitiveness.

DITS 2024

She has carved a niche for herself with the dictum; DITS 2024, which encapsulates her personal traits as she present herself for this elective position, DITS stands for Determination; Integrity, Trustworthy and Simplicity. Within this dictum she crafted her message that underlines continuity and progress, with focus on; Diversification; Leveraging her expertise in tour and hospitality, with the aim to diversify NANTA’s offerings beyond ticketing, maximising financial opportunities: Building on the Africa-To-Africa Initiative; Pastor Chi seeks to expand and strengthen this initiative to benefit all NANTA members: Mobilization for international trade expos; Ensuring NANTA’s continued presence at major expos such as the World Travel Market (WTM) London, and to facilitate growth and networking opportunities: Promoting all-encompassing growth; Pastor Chi’s agenda focuses on inclusive growth, supporting both young and established members across the travel spectrum. ‘‘My interest is to bring to bear on the association as its number two person a different perspective of how our members can fare in a diversified environment, given what we have gone through; post-COVID and even in the present dispensation. Building on some of the initiatives that we started in this present outgoing executive council,’’ she adds.

Preaching continuity

Her matrix is that of continuity, as she discloses that her reason for putting herself forward for this daunting challenge is, ‘‘Because I was at the forefront of implementing these initiatives, and can only be seen to want to seamlessly continue and advance what we have already started without any break or slowing down on the momentum garnered so far. ‘‘To add my own quota to the growth of the association and make it more formidable within our industry space, to be recognised even by the government of our nation as a formidable stakeholder in the travel and tourism industry.

Confidence level

Her confidence is very high as she fancies her chances of clinching the position amidst stiff contenders, noting, ‘‘My trust in God first and the fact that the people of NANTA have come to know me as a result oriented person and a go getter.

I enjoy the support of all discerning members of NANTA

Aware of the high wire politics of NAN- TA especially with the existence of different blocs, she says her candidacy is endorsed by all the blocs within the body as she expects discerning members of the association to support her bid. ‘‘I believe I have the support of all discerning people who want what has been achieved to be entrenched, particularly by this present executive council and want to see all the gains consolidated. I stand for and with continuity and progress of what have been laid down and needs to be consolidated.

Nigerian tourism is on the back heels

She is not quite satisfied with the level of development of Nigerian tourism, as she laments the fact that the industry is on its back heels. ‘‘We can do a lot better. We are moving but at a snail speed. With the right people in all the right places we will bolt out and arrive at our desired destination,’’ she says.

On travel agency business

‘‘It is tough. But tough times brings out the best in people as new ideas and innovations come out, hence my quest for promoting diversification in our trade,’’ she states. She is confident that once the issue with the foreign exchange regime is sorted out then travel can thrive again and operators can as well smile and heave a sigh of relief. ‘‘Once our exchange rate disparity is sort- ed and stabilised then I believe we will begin to see fares aligning with the realities,’’ she noted with enthusiasm.’’

Fulfilled

‘‘I am very fulfilled as it is my passion. What one is passionate about brings about some form of fulfillment, and that is the case with me.’’