Chinyere Awuda Not Beaten To Death, Says Cosmilla Hotel Mgt.

Contrary to the reports making rounds in the media that Miss Chinyere Awuda was beaten to death at a club in Anambra State, the Management of Cosmilla Hotel has contended that she was not beaten to death.

According to the hotel, the security cameras recording and footage, Chinyere Awuda ran to an uncompleted building and hid behind a car in the car park for safety when she came out of her hiding no one was seen with her and no one followed her when she ran out of the club to hide herself

A press release signed by the Awka Branch Manager of Cosmilla Hotel, Mr Stanley Akuneziri reads, “At our security room, we saw footage of all movements the CCTV cameras were able to capture 2/3”

“The first CCTV footage showed when the late Chinyere stepped out of second footage outside the Club identified Bullion Van chasing la when he could not catch her, he throws his phone at her”

“Another CCTV camera captured when late Chinyere ran to our hotel extension. The same CCTV Camera still captured when Bullion Van and his friends came into the extension and left almost immediately after their unsuccessful search”

“A CCTV camera close to the parking lot captured late Chinyere hiding at the back of a car in the park. Another CCTV camera at the entrance of where we have abandoned pool captured late Chinyere as she ran into the compound ”

“This particular CCTV camera did not capture any other person going inside or when late Chinyere came out of the same compound”

“Anambra State Police Command has taken over the matter and some arrests have already been made in that regard. We are working with the Police which will be made public when the investigation is concluded”

“Contrary to what has been said, late Chinyere was never beaten to death or dragged to the pool. We cannot for any reason hurt anybody or do things that are inimical to our goals and objectives Cosmilla Hotels is a known brand for hospitality and relaxation”

“We do not condone any actions that may affect our customers or jeopardize the integrity we have suffered to build over the years.

Customer welfare is our watchword. We follow all necessary protocols and safety measures to make sure our guests are satisfied, and that has made us

outstanding in Anambra State and Nigeria at large”

“We strongly condemn the attitude of some Bloggers who have jettisoned the professional ethics of Journalism on the altar of making money through the traffic of bad/poor reportage”

“Since this issue started, we opened our gates to everybody who wished to come and ask questions, see the CCTV footage, or demand any information. It is wickedness and evil for people to publish a sensitive story of this nature without hearing our side of the story”

“An Autopsy is being conducted and the result will be made public. Anybody fingered in her death must surely face the full weight of the Law.

“Our deepest sympathy to the Awuda family, we wish them divine comfort during this dark time. May her soul rest in perfect peace, Amen.” the Management said.