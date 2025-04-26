Chinese Tourists And Nigerian Culture

Share

It is amazing to witness the growing interest of Chinese tourists in Nigerian culture. This highlights the increasing global relationship and curiousity about different cultures especially Nigerian culture. Everyone, especially the government, can use this growing interest to its advantage pragmatically by developing tourism and using it as a mechanism to change the narrative about Nigeria.

The Chinese tourists are interested in Nigerian traditions as they engage with Nigerian culture basically through visits to historical sites, and privately organised cultural events. They are interested in festivals but the time of their visits are often not during festival periods but on few occasions have coincided with a number of festivals.

The uniqueness and diversity of Nigerian culture attract the international tourists to Nigeria, and the Chinese are not deterred from visiting Nigeria. Nothing interests the Chinese tourists more than culture and history. When they visit, they are not interested in the cities or its infrastructure, they are usually interested in it remoteness among others.

Share