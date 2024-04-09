Chinese, Rwandan firms hit Enugu trade fair

Companies from Rwanda, China and many others across the states currently participate in the 35th Enugu International Trade Fair.

The Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry Mining and Agriculture (ECCIMA) President Odeiga Jideonwo said on Sunday that the number of participants and exhibitors increased.

The fair began on Friday.

Jideonwo said due to the increasing number of companies and corporate entities coming to showcase their goods, services, and ideas, “it is difficult to give the total number of participating companies and corporate entities at the fair.”

He said the event had offered great opportunities for industrialists, investors, buyers, and sellers within and outside the country to interact, exchange business ideas, and share experiences to promote investment and general economic growth.

According to him, ECCIMA is determined to sustain the effort and continue to improve the standards of made-in-Nigeria products to give them the needed visibility.