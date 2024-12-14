""" """

December 14, 2024
Chinese President Declines Trump’s Inauguration Invitation

The President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping has reportedly declined an invitation to attend the United States (US) President-elect, Donald Trump’s second inauguration slated for January 20, 2025.

Trump’s transition spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt made this known while speaking during an appearance on Fox & Friends interview on Saturday.

The move, characterized by Trump as a “Little risky” during his remarks at the New York Stock Exchange, aligns with his unconventional approach to diplomacy.

“Some people said, ‘Wow, that’s a little risky, isn’t it?’ And I said, ‘Maybe it is. We’ll see. But we like to take little chances,’” Trump remarked.

Despite the gesture, experts suggest that Xi’s absence reflects strained U.S.-China relations.

According to Lily McElwee, deputy director at the Freeman Chair in China Studies, Trump’s invitation was a symbolic attempt to adjust the tone of bilateral ties without compromising U.S. interests.

No foreign head of state has ever attended a U.S. presidential inauguration, per State Department records, making this invitation a notable deviation from tradition.

The backdrop of this diplomatic overture includes heightened trade tensions.

Last month, Trump proposed an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports, citing concerns over trade imbalances and illicit drug trafficking.

In response, a Chinese embassy spokesperson tweeted, “China-US economic and trade cooperation is mutually beneficial in nature. No one will win a trade war or a tariff war.”

Economic experts have cautioned against the potential fallout of Trump’s trade policies, warning of inflationary pressures and destabilizing effects.

A group of Nobel Prize laureates previously issued a letter criticizing Trump’s economic agenda, emphasizing its risks to global stability.

Xi’s decision to skip the inauguration reflects the challenges in U.S.-China relations as Trump prepares for his second term amidst a turbulent geopolitical climate.

