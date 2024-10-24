New Telegraph

October 25, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 25, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking News
  3. Chinese President Seeks…

Chinese President Seeks End To War, Says World Is Facing Serious Challenges

The President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping on Thursday said the world was facing serious challenges and called fire ceasefire in Gaza.

The Chinese President made this call while speaking with the leaders of BRICS emerging economies on the final day of the summit in the Russian city of Kazan, a forum Moscow hopes will help forge a united front of nations against the West.

Addressing assembled leaders, Xi said, “Common march of the global South towards modernity is a major event in world history”.

READ ALSO

“We must be a stabilising force for peace, strengthen global security governance and explore solutions to hotspot issues that address both the symptoms and the root causes.

“The world still faces serious challenges to its peaceful development,”

He also called for a ceasefire in Gaza and the prevention of further conflict in Lebanon”.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Tinubu Made Right Choice Of Keyamo As Aviation Minister – Arewa group
Read Next

Tinubu To Announce Cuts In Govt Expenses – Presidency
Share
Copy Link
×