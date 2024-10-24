Chinese President Seeks End To War, Says World Is Facing Serious Challenges

Share

The President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping on Thursday said the world was facing serious challenges and called fire ceasefire in Gaza.

The Chinese President made this call while speaking with the leaders of BRICS emerging economies on the final day of the summit in the Russian city of Kazan, a forum Moscow hopes will help forge a united front of nations against the West.

Addressing assembled leaders, Xi said, “Common march of the global South towards modernity is a major event in world history”.

“We must be a stabilising force for peace, strengthen global security governance and explore solutions to hotspot issues that address both the symptoms and the root causes.

“The world still faces serious challenges to its peaceful development,”

He also called for a ceasefire in Gaza and the prevention of further conflict in Lebanon”.

