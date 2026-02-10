Chinese Plane Maker, Comac, No Longer A Distant Rival —Faury

Airbus CEO, Guillaume Faury, has stated that China’s state-owned plane maker, Comac, is “no longer a distant rival.” Comac is no longer just a domestic player — and its recent moves have caught the attention of the French plane maker Airbus.

His comments at the World Government Summit in Dubai recently signal a shift in how the established Western duopoly (Airbus and Boeing) views the Chinese manufacturer, particularly as the C919 narrowbody jet gains momentum.

He acknowledged that Comac has transitioned from an aspirational project to a credible, longterm competitor. He noted that global demand for aircraft is so high—a “golden age”—that there is likely room for a third major player.

With delivery backlogs at Airbus and Boeing stretching back as far as seven years, Faury recognised that airlines are increasingly seeking alternatives to speed up fleet renewals. Rather than dismissing the threat, Faury argued that the best defence for Airbus is to “keep investing, keep developing products, and stay ahead in terms of technology.”

While Comac still faces hurdles, several factors have made it a more immediate threat in 2026. The C919 is currently only certified in China. European (EASA) certification is ongoing but is not expected until at least 2028–2031. Trade tensions between the U.S. and China have led to temporary freezes on some Westernmade components, complicating Comac’s ability to scale production.

Airbus and Boeing have decades-old global maintenance and spare parts networks that Comac has yet to replicate outside of China. He made it clear that China’s state-owned aircraft manufacturer is becoming a serious long-term competitor in global aviation.

Comac’s narrow-body jet (single aisle), the C919, is already flying passengers inside China and has received certification from Chinese regulators. Major Chinese airlines have placed large orders, marking a key milestone for Beijing’s ambitions to build and export its own commercial aircraft.

For years, the global aircraft market has been dominated by two giants: Airbus and Boeing. A credible third player could start to change that balance, something even UAE airline leaders have been calling for after jet deliveries to flydubai, Emirates, Etihad, and other airlines were delayed by several years.

More aircraft makers usually mean more competition, which can eventually lead to lower airline costs, more choice, and potentially cheaper airfares.