Chinese Nat’l Reacts To Viral Video, Says Money Given To Officers In Good Faith

A Chinese National, Mr Jiang Daosong who featured in the controversial video, distributing naira notes to Uniformed Nigerian police officers has clarified the situation, stating that the money was given in good faith.

In his statement issued on Thursday, Daosong noted that the interaction was a “Friendly and open” gesture of appreciation for the officers’ “Professionalism” and not a bribe or illegal exchange.

“No money was given to the officers on any demand or request, there was no bribe, no illegal exchange but on good faith appreciating their professionalism.

“What you see in the video was a friendly and open interaction, nothing was done in secret and nothing inappropriate happened,” Daosong stated.

He further explained that showing appreciation to those doing their jobs well is a “common Chinese tradition,” especially when they have been “helpful or respectful.”

Daosong offered an apology for any misunderstanding, saying, “If that moment was misunderstood or if it gave the wrong impression, we take full responsibility. That was never our intention.”

He emphasized that the officers were “Professional throughout” and “never asked for anything” improper.

Despite the backlash, Daosong affirmed his commitment to Nigeria and encouraged more Chinese investment, urging investors to learn about Nigerian culture for better relationships.

He also appealed for “justice with mercy” regarding the incident and requested continued security support.

A viral video depicting Chinese nationals distributing naira notes to uniformed Nigerian police officers lined up in formation had ignited a wave of public anger and calls for reform within the Nigeria Police Force.

The footage, which rapidly spread across social media platforms on Tuesday, showed the armed officers receiving cash in what appeared to be a coordinated exchange.

The incident drew immediate condemnation from a wide spectrum of Nigerians online, with many expressing feelings of embarrassment and demanding accountability.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force has swiftly reacted to the viral video, condemning the conduct of its officers as “unprofessional and unethical.”

In a statement released on Wednesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police confirmed that the officers involved had been identified and were facing disciplinary proceedings.

“The Nigeria Police Force (NPF)has taken cognizance of a disturbing video making rounds in the media space, showing police officers receiving money from a Chinese national,” the statement read.

“The Force has strongly condemned the conduct exhibited by the police officers in the video, describing it as unprofessional and unethical.”

ACP Adejobi reiterated that such behaviour contradicts the core values of the Nigeria Police Force, stating, “The actions of the officers do not represent the established ethics, standards, and core values of the Nigeria Police Force…

“The Force has zero tolerance for such unprofessional behaviour and other forms of misconduct, which undermine public trust and confidence.”

While the specific sanctions were not disclosed, Adejobi assured the public that “justice would be served.”

