Chinese Nat’l Abducted In Kwara Regains Freedom

The abducted Chinese national, Mr PengChao Zhang (also known as Williams Kaka amongst his business associates), has regained his freedom.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the spokesperson of the Kwara State Police Command, DSP Ejire-Adeyemi Toun.

It would be recalled that the Kidnap incident occurred in Eiyenkorin, Ilorin, Kwara State, on the 10th of March, 2024, when six armed men forcefully abducted the victim who lodged at Cherish Guest House Eiyenkorin, Ilorin, sparking concerns and fear within the community.

“Through diligent and coordinated efforts, the Command’s Tactical Teams and vigilantes executed a series of strategic searches and investigations leading to the safe rescue of the victim in the early hours of 19th March 2024.

“The Command is pleased to confirm that the victim has since been reunited with his family unharmed. This achievement underscores the unwavering commitment of the Kwara State Police Command to ensure the safety and security of all residents and visitors within the state.

“The Kwara State Police Command, under the undaunted and excellent leadership of the Commissioner of Police CP Victor OLAIYA (psc+), remains steadfast in pursuing justice and holding accountable those responsible for such criminal acts.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities promptly,” the statement added.