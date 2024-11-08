Chinese Nationals Arrested For Illegal Solid Minerals Export

Share

The operatives of the Enugu Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have taken into custody two Chinese siblings for allegedly attempting to export solid minerals without the necessary permits.

The Chinese brothers, Wang Jiang and Wang Richard were arrested alongside two Nigerian nationals, Donatus Agupusi and Michael Benneth Agu.

Their arrests stemmed from intelligence received from the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on November 3, 2024.

Wang Jiang was intercepted at the hold baggage screening point of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

Suspicious stones, believed to be solid minerals wrapped in three separate packages, were discovered in his luggage.

Further investigations by the EFCC revealed that Donatus Agupusi, owner of Great Wall Construction Limited, is the employer of the detained individuals.

It was also uncovered that Jiang’s intent was to export the solid minerals to China for testing purposes.

However, none of the four suspects possessed the required permits to conduct such exports.

The EFCC confirmed that all individuals are currently being detained at the Enugu Zonal Directorate.

The Chinese and others arrested will face formal charges in court once the investigation is complete.

These arrests further indicates EFCC’s commitment to curbing illegal activities in Nigeria’s solid mineral sector and protecting the country’s natural resources from unauthorized exploitation.

