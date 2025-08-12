Chinese National Who Leads Car Snatching Syndicates In Lagos, Ogun Nabbed

A 30-year-old Chinese man who is the leader of car snatching syndicates has been arrested, by detectives from Lagos, in Ogun State. The suspect whose name was not given by the police and his gang members were said to have snatched vehicles in Lagos and moved them to Ogun State.

It was learnt that after moving the vehicles to Ogun State the suspects will then dismantle them and the parts are brought back to Ladipo Spare parts Market in Lagos where they are sold. The Commissioner of Police, CP Olorundare Jimoh, made this known to journalists yesterday while parading the suspects at the command headquarters, Ikeja. Jimoh said the car theft suspects are still under investigation.

“On July 17, 2025, at about 10.50am at the Bukitu area of Ogun State, we tracked the suspects to the state.” He said whenever the suspects commit a crime in Lagos, they will run to Ogun State to hide, “because you will not be able to differentiate the individuals involved in the crime.”

He said: “the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command was contacted and it was approved by him. We then tracked them, in the process we arrested a Chinese man who is the leader of the gang, who specialises in the stealing of vehicles. “The suspect’s mondi operandi is by deceiving owners of vehicles into employing them as drivers.

This Chinese man recruited a lot of mischievous and criminally minded drivers and sent them out to be employed by unsuspecting Nigerians. “Once they are employed, in the next one or two weeks, they take over your vehicle and before you know it, they get it across the border. They don’t only get it there, this vehicle is dismantled in Ogun State and then they resell the spare parts in Lagos.”