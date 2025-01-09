Chinese Minister, Wang Yi, Foreign Affairs Minister Meet In Abuja

Share

Amid the ongoing visit of the Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China, Wang Yi to Africa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar is currently in a meeting with him and members of his entourage at the Ministry in Abuja.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the meeting aims to strengthen bilateral relations between Nigeria and China and will also foster cooperation in key areas such as trade and investment, health, technology, and infrastructure development.

Delivering his opening address, Tuggar pledged Nigeria’s commitment to building a more resilient relationship between both countries.

While speaking Tuggar recalled President Tinubu’s visit to China in September 2024 where four Memoranda of Understanding were signed and reaffirmed the commitment to the agreement which he said at different levels of implementation

Furthermore, the Chinese Foreign Minister said his first African visit for the year is to continue deliberations held at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit last year which underscores China’s commitment to enhancing its partnership with Nigeria.

