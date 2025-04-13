Chinese Investors To Inject $1bn Into Nigeria’s Sugar Industry

Share

SINOMACH, a Chinese conglomerate, has finalized plans to invest in Nigeria’s sugar industry through a large-scale project involving sugarcane cultivation and processing, with a production capacity of up to one million metric tonnes of sugar.

The National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) signed a major Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SINOMACH on Saturday.

The MoU which was an early outcome of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership initiated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the potential to attract investments of up to $1 billion into Nigeria’s sugar sector.

According to the agreement, SINOMACH will begin by constructing a sugar production plant and establishing a sugarcane plantation with an initial annual capacity of 100,000 metric tonnes.

The NSDC, on its part, will facilitate the necessary authorisations, approvals, and permits required for the project’s execution. The development is expected to more than double Nigeria’s current local sugar production.

SINOMACH will bring its extensive expertise, resources, and experience to the project on an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) basis.

A key advantage of the partnership is that the Chinese firm will also finance the project making it a self-sustaining initiative.

Speaking at the signing ceremony held in Abuja, the Executive Secretary/CEO of NSDC, Kamar Bakrin, said the year 2025 marks a pivotal period for Nigeria’s accelerated development.

“It is a critical period during which we expect to make significant strides in our national journey towards economic self-sufficiency and food security, especially given the fiscal pressures the country is facing,” he said.

“A robust sugar industry will deliver numerous benefits to Nigeria, including the creation of thousands of sustainable jobs across the value chain.

“Sugar production naturally leads to extensive rural infrastructure development. For Nigeria, it also offers substantial foreign exchange savings by reducing our dependence on sugar imports, which currently account for the bulk of national consumption.

“We envision a sugar sector that, once fully developed, will serve as a blueprint for Nigeria’s broader industrialisation strategy. China, being the world’s leader in industrialisation, can easily relate to this vision.

“The sugar industry gives us an opportunity to adopt a creative and transformative approach to achieving scale and speed critical components of national development.

“If successfully implemented, this model can be replicated in other sectors. It includes strategic sectoral development, enabling policy frameworks, aggregation of production inputs, technical skills acquisition, and innovative financing models.

“The signing of this MoU marks the beginning of what we anticipate will become a long-term relationship.

“We aim to achieve up to one million metric tonnes of locally produced sugar, thereby strengthening domestic production capacity and reducing reliance on imports. The unique blend of EPC and development financing is essential for agro-industrial growth in Nigeria,” Bakrin said.

Also speaking at the event, the Vice President of SINOMACH, Li Xiao Yu, acknowledged Nigeria’s position as Africa’s largest economy and commended the vigorous implementation of the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan (NSMP), which aims for self-sufficiency in sugar production.

“We deeply admire this vision—it is not only an industrial policy but a sweet revolution tied to food sovereignty and economic dignity. Through joint efforts, the success of this plantation and sugar mill project will enhance Nigeria’s sugar self-sufficiency, spur economic growth, create substantial employment, modernise the agricultural value chain, and deliver long-term social benefits,” he said.

Li added that SINOMACH views its partnership with NSDC not merely as a commercial undertaking but as a practical step towards realizing the shared vision of the two countries’ leaders in enhancing agricultural cooperation and promoting common development.

He further revealed that SINOMACH is exploring the implementation of RMB-based financing models to support the collaboration, contributing to the internationalisation of the Chinese currency, diversifying Nigeria’s financing channels, reducing project costs, and speeding up approvals on the Chinese side.

Li expressed optimism that the Nigerian state eventually selected to host the project could be transformed into the “Sugar Bowl of West Africa.”

