Chinese Investors Plan $700m Agric Investment In Katsina

A delegation of 25 Chinese investors has inspected some areas in Katsina State to explore large-scale agricultural and renewable energy opportunities worth more than $700 million. The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) Executive Secretary A’isha Rimi said this in Katsina yesterday after the inspection.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rimi was represented by the Director of Strategic Services Abubakar Yerima. She said the delegation was led by China Overseas Engineering Group (COVEC), a state-owned Chinese Construction Conglomerate.

According to her, the investors are interested in establishing complete agricultural value chain for rice, maize, cassava, and fisheries, alongside a 10,000-head cattle ranch. She noted that other proposed ventures included; agricultural machinery assembly plants and a solar power facility.