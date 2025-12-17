Chinese Investors Hail Osun Infrastructure Growth

…As Adeleke, Owa of Ijeshaland speak on industrialization plans

A group of Chinese Investors from mainland China and Hong Kong has applauded the rapid infrastructural growth across Osun towns and cities, describing the development as “A booster to industrialisation, economic growth and communal prosperity”

The investors numbering 22 from various sectors such as water processing, food processing to electric vehicles conveyed their review through the head of the team, Nancy Chi of Yuanfar International at a dinner hosted at the Government House and attended by Governor Ademola Adeleke, his deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi, the Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adesuyi Haastrup among others.

The leader of the delegation speaks further: “There is a saying in the Chinese language. If you want to build and spread wealth, if you want economic growth, build roads. That is the secret of China’s development. The Osun governor understands this reality.

“Most Chinese Investors prefer Abuja, Ogun and Lagos as investment destinations, but the story is changing. In the past, our people hardly talked about Osun for investment. But now, Osun is fast becoming the investment point among Chinese investors. The reasons are the good work Mr Governor is doing.

“We have gone around the stat,e and we see multiple constructions ongoing. We commend Mr Governor for these good developments. Osun is the heartland of the Yoruba people. Chinese Investors are attracted here. Your state is peaceful with beautiful landscapes.

“That is why we are here. Our team is made up of investors from various sectors such as food processing, water packaging and treatment, mining, electric vehicles, agro-equipment among others. We are impressed with the support from the state government to facilitate the take-off of our investment in the state’s free trade zone and others.

“Beyond the deals between the state and our team, the Hong Kong government, through its investment agency will soon invite the governor for an official visit. The investment agency will also visit Osun state in 2026”, Ms Chi told the gathering.

The Owa Obokun, flanked by his wife, Olori Vicky Ayodele Haastrup, the Executive Chairman of ENI limited and serial investor and Ajirowa of Ijeshaland, Alhaji Lateef Bakare, described the Adeleke family as the Kennedys of Nigeria with a deep interest in economic development as a foundation for successful governance of a state.

According to the imperial majesty, who recalled his days as the Deputy Governor of Osun state, said the Chinese investors are interested in setting up industrial plants at Ilesa and other parts of the state, affirming that “these investors are ready for business.

“The investors we have here are ready to set up operations. They have ambition to build a China Town, a computer village, in addition to plans for solar-powered Tricycle plants.

“The investors are deeply interested in the Osun State Free Trade Zone. I commend Mr Governor for providing the enabling environment for business to thrive in the state”, the Royal father affirmed in his address.

Addressing the investors and the royal delegation, Governor Adeleke appreciated the Chinese team for their positive appraisal of his administration, recapping the many initiatives of his administration to reduce the inherited multisectoral infrastructure deficit.

“I note with deep appreciation the acknowledgement of our contributions to develop Osun’s dilapidated infrastructures. I am particularly happy about that Chinese proverb, which emphasised the importance of infrastructure for wealth creation and economic development of any community or state.

“Our government has reduced the Osun infra deficit from over 80 per cent to about 40 per cent within three years.

“Our government has made it easy for investors to invest in the state by easing the processing of certificates of Occupancy to 45 days. As noted by the Commissioner for Commerce, we have harmonised tax collection to remove multiple taxation. We revived the Osun Free Trade zone that was abandoned by the previous government. Dear Chinese friends and other investors.

“Osun is open for investment. I am glad to announce here that our government has secured accreditation for the study of the Chinese language at the University of Ilesa. We mean business in our bid to attract investment from an Asia powerhouse. Hurry and invest here”, the governor told the businessmen from China.

The event, according to the Governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, was attended by members of the state executive council and several royal fathers from Ijeshaland.