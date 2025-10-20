Chinese Govt Commends Nigeria For Rescue Of Four Kidnapped Citizens

The Government of the People’s Republic of China has commended the Federal Government of Nigeria for the successful rescue of four Chinese nationals who were abducted in Kwara State.

The rescue operation, which was jointly coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian Army, and the Nigeria Police Force, led to the safe recovery of the victims.

During the formal handover of the rescued individuals in Abuja, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, represented by the Consul, Wang Jun, expressed appreciation to the Nigerian authorities for their swift and intelligence-led response.

He particularly lauded the DSS for its professionalism, prompt action, and provision of first-rate medical attention to the victims at the Service’s medical facility in Abuja.

According to reports, the four Chinese miners were ambushed by a group of armed bandits while en route to a mining site in Saminaka village, Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Meanwhile, the DSS has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling insecurity across the country.