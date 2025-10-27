Chinese Firms Invest $1.3bn In Nigeria’s Lithium Sector –Alake

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, says Chinese companies have invested 1.3billion U.S dollars in Lithium processing in Nigeria.

Alake stated this while speaking on the 2025 China Mining Conference with the theme “Connect and Collaborate, Co-Build and Co-Share” in Tianjin. This is contained in a statement by Alake’s Special Assistant on Media, Mr Segun Tomori, on Sunday in Abuja.

Tomori said the minister reviewed the Chinese mining business in Nigeria and acknowledged their contributions to lithium processing since the administration of President Bola Tinubu assumed office. “Since September 2023, when this administration assumed office, Chinese companies such as Canmax Technology, Jiuling Lithium, Avatar New Energy Nigeria Company, and Asba have invested over 1.3 billion U.S. dollars in lithium processing.

“The investments have boosted Nigeria’s economic diversification efforts, reduced its dependency on oil and attracted infrastructure, technology transfer and expertise. “Joint Ventures between Chinese and Nigerian companies in the mining sector often enhance local capabilities and skills among Nigerian workers and engineers,” Alake stated.

The minister urged investors to scale up participation in Nigeria’s solid minerals sector, following reforms that offer prospects of higher returns. He highlighted security reforms, including the establishment of Mining Marshals and a satellite monitoring system for mining sites, introduced to curb illegal mining and protect licenced operators.

He said the ministry was intentional about facilitating ease of doing business in the sector through technology upgrades, including the Electronic Mining Cadastre (eMC+) and the deployment of the Nigerian Mineral Resources Decision System (NMRDS).

According to Alake, processing mining licence applications through the eMC+ and using the NMRDS for mineral information are improving remote transactions in Nigeria’s mining sector. Alake, who is also the chairman of the Africa Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG), reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening continental cooperation in mineral exploration and reporting standards.