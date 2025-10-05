Chinese Firm Set To Establish Power Generation Plant, Industrial Park In Ogun

Following the recent visit of Governor Dapo Abiodun to China in continuation of his investment drive across the globe, CCETC, a Chinese firm, has expressed its readiness to establish a power generation plant as well as an industrial park in the state.

It would be recalled that a powerful economic team from Ogun State, led by the Governor, had visited China to engage numerous investors for almost two weeks towards partnership and collaboration in different areas of investment, ranging from tech, energy, and manufacturing, among others.

The Chairman of the company, Mr. Guo Xianda, made this known on Friday during an extensive meeting between his team and the Governor at the Governor’s office in Abeokuta, pledging the company’s readiness to install a 3MW power plant at the Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport, free of charge, to accelerate economic activities in the area.

He said the company, based in Jiangsu, China, already has a substantial investment footprint in Nigeria and Africa, adding that the company has over 250MW currently operational in the country and is now seeking to expand its operations further across Africa, with its capacity standing in excess of 5,000MW for distribution.

Xianda stated that the interest of the group in Ogun State covers power generation and distribution, investment in a dedicated state transmission network, and the establishment of an industrial park that will attract more Chinese manufacturers to Ogun State.

Governor Dapo Abiodun, in his remarks, thanked the group for bringing such strategic investment opportunities to Ogun State as he highlighted the mode of intervention according to the resolution during the meeting to include: funding, technical capacity, and the readiness of the company to move quickly in delivering key energy projects for Ogun State.

“The company will strategically focus on three fundamental areas of intervention, namely: strengthening power generation and distribution within the state, investing in the state’s transmission network, and establishing an industrial park that will attract more Chinese manufacturers to the state while integrating power projects,” Gov. Abiodun said.

Meanwhile, the Governor has scheduled to take the team to inspect the ongoing distribution infrastructure and power projects currently being executed by Sahara and Powergen, as part of efforts to secure reliable energy supply across the state.