Chinese Film Stirs National Pride, Rakes In $1bn In Days

Share

An animated film about a boy who battles demons with his magical powers has become China’s highest-grossing film ever and a source of national pride.

‘Ne Zha 2’, based on a Chinese mythological character, has raked in more than 8 billion yuan ($1.1bn; £910m) during the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, according to ticket sales tracker Maoyan.

It broke the record set by 2021’s ‘The Battle of Lake Changjin’, a propaganda film about the 1950s Korean War, which earned about $900m, reports the BBC.

‘Ne Zha 2’ is being hailed as a symbol of progress in Chinese film, which has long trailed Hollywood despite a massive domestic market.

Hot off its domestic success, ‘Ne Zha 2’ will be shown overseas next week, including in the US, Canada and Australia.

Share

Please follow and like us: