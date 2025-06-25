Chinese Export To Nigeria Hits $5.18bn In 3 Months

Share

China has exporter synthetic filament yarn woven fabric, light pure woven cotton and other goods at Nigerian seaports valued at $5.18 billion in three months.

It was learnt that in January, the port received $1.94 billion worth of goods; February, $1.09 billion and March, $2.15 billion.

Findings from the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (GACC) indicated that leading exports in March were synthetic filament yarn woven fabric valued at $113 million; telephones, $59.3 million and motor vehicles, parts and accessories, $47.2 million among others.

However, Nigeria’s exports to China in the same month were valued at $136 million, leading to a negative trade balance of 97 per cent or $4.01 billion.

Also, between January and February, $3.03 billion worth of goods were shipped to the port from China. Other major exports are motor vehicles parts and accessories, bathroom ceramics, various chemical, polymer materials and electrical transformers.

The Customs data noted that only $169 million goods left Nigerian ports to China in February explained: “Between February 2024 and February 2025 the exports of China to Nigeria decreased by $175 million (13.8 per cent) from $1.27 billion to $1.09 billion, while imports increased by $40 million (31.1 per cent) from $129 million to $169 million.”

Recall that China recorded 91.4 per cent trade surplus with Nigeria between January and November 2024 as export swelled to $16.33 billion.

Findings revealed that Nigeria exports to China stood at $1.42 billion or 8 per cent as statistics from General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (GACC) indicated that export cargoes to Nigeria in January was $1.63 billion; February, $1.62 billion; March, $1.37 billion; April, $1.49 billion; May, $1.48 billion; June, $1.44 billion; July, $1.28 billion; August,$1.156 billion and September, $1.45 billion.

Also, Nigeria exports to China in January stood at $208.9 million; February, $174.8 million; March, $147.6 million; April, $118.8 million; May, $187.2 million; June, $160.4 million; July, $164.2 million; August, $161.5 million and September, $105.8 million.

In October 2024, it was revealed that the top exports of China to Nigeria were synthetic filament yarn woven fabric, $84.8 million; motor vehicles; parts and accessories, $49.2 million; telephones, $42.1 million; bathroom ceramics, $41.3 million and electrical transformers, $40.1 million.

Also in the same month, top imports of China from Nigeria were petroleum gas, $46.6 million. Other are mineral, $25.1millio uranium and thorium Ore, $7.05 million; niobium, tantalum, vanadium and zirconium ore, $7.03 million and refined copper, $4.05 million.

Meanwhile, the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Ms. Yan Yuqing has explained that bilateral trade between China and Nigeria exceeded $17.1 billion as of October 2024.

Highlighting the strengthened economic ties, Yuqing acknowledged the active participation of tens of thousands of Nigerian entrepreneurs in major trade events, including the Canton Trade Fair and the China International Import Expo.

She noted that throughout 2024, China and Nigeria maintained steadfast support for one another, fostering mutual benefits and achieving win-win outcomes in their collaboration.

Yuqing said: “The consular district of the Chinese Consulate General in Lagos covers 20 states in the southern part of Nigeria, which are economically developed, rich in natural resources, and have broad prospects for development.

“Over this year, in addition to promoting the deepening of economic and trade, education, medical and health cooperation between Lagos State and China’s Jiangxi Province and Qingdao City, I have also visited Ogun State several times and travelled to Edo State, Ekiti State, Ondo State, and Cross River State.

By strengthening cooperation in industrialisation, agricultural modernisation and talent development, we have deepened the sister city relationships between Edo State and Fuzhou City, and Ondo State and Linyi City.”

In September 2024, New Telegraph reported that the influx of cheaper Chinese goods into the Nigerian market led to the decline of local manufacturing industries and job losses as China trimmed shipments of its imports from Nigeria to $238 million, leading to a huge trade trade deficit of 81.7 per cent or $1.06 billion within one month.

In July, 2024, it was indicated China’s petroleum gas imports from Nigeria has decreased by 49.2 million or 51.3 per cent, pesticides, $61.2 million or 72.8 per cent and raw aluminum $10.3 per cent or 81.7 per cent.

Also, the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (GACC) revealed that between July 2023 and July 2024, exports of China have decreased by $537 million or 29.3 per cent from $1.83 billion to $1.3 billion, while imports decreased by $9.36 million or 3.79 per cent from $247 million to $238 million.

Meanwhile, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report indicated that imports from China to Nigeria surged to N14.15 trillion in 2024 as against the N6.6 trillion recorded in 2023, leading to and increase of 53.4 per cent in one year, saying Nigeria’s shipment to China rose from N891.38 billion in 2023 to N2.99 trillion in 2024, representing an increase of 236 per cent as China ranked only seventh among Nigeria’s top export destinations for the year.

