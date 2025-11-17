Chinese, European Trawlers Plunder N315bn Worth Of Fish In Nigerian Waters

Nigeria has lost N315 billion ($210 million) to the Chinese and European illegal trawler operators in the last three years as federal government failed to amend the Fisheries Act of 1967.

Apart from the 58 years old Act, government has also refused to enforce the Lomé Charter for regional cooperation and the Port State Measures Agreement (PSMA), which could deny port access to illegal vessels as foreign industrial trawlers infiltrate Nigerian waters with impunity, follwoing weak regulations and compliance.

Findings revealed that the Federal Government’s penalty for Illegal, Un- regulated and Unreported (IUU) fishing as stipulated in the fisheries Act of 1967 remains N500 or six months imprisonment, thereby encouraging Asian fishermen to take over the nation’s waterways illegally.

Currently, the country is battling with 2.5 million metric tonnes of fish deficit annually, while local production hovers remain at 1.2 million tonnes, posing a clog to marine, blue economy.

According to the Acting National President of the Fisheries Cooperative Federation of Nigeria (FCFN), Mashi Gabriel Sani, illegal fishing has been doing damages to the country’s economy.

He explained that while a few areas may appear calmer, fishermen across several coastal belts continue to report incursions by foreign vessels, destruction of nets, depletion of fish stocks and severe disruption of marine habitats.

Sanni explained: “We have seen some progress, but we are not where we need to be. In many areas, illegal fishing is still a major threat. Foreign trawlers continue to enter zones meant for small-scale fishermen, and this is destroying livelihoods.

“The situation inland is no different, as weak local regulations have allowed illegal practices to thrive in rivers and lakes.” Beyond the menace of illegal operators, Sani highlighted worsening challenges confronting fishermen, including soaring operational costs, lack of affordable loans, unreliable data for decision-making, climaterelated disruptions and poor coldstorage facilities.

He said up to 30–40 per cent of locally-harvested fish was lost before it reaches the market, due to inadequate infrastructure in many fishing communities.

According to him, “we need stronger enforcement, improved collaboration among maritime agencies, and more investment in technology and training if Nigeria is to protect its fisheries.”

Also speaking a former coordinator with the West Africa Fisheries, David Alaya noted that Nigeria’s fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing remains weak and inconsistent. According to him, “illegal fishing is still one of the biggest drains on Nigeria’s economy.

Until we fully digitise monitoring and enforce meaningful penalties on offenders, including local accomplices, the problem will persist.”

Recall that a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mrs Jean Chiazor Anishere, had said that the perpetrators of IUU fishing were emboldened to plunder Nigerian waterways because there is no sufficient regulation to deter them from committing the offence.

She explained that there was need by the Federal Government to review the Fisheries Act, noting that where the owner of a fishing craft had failed to license his craft, a fine of N500 or six months imprisonment was the only penalty.

She noted: “Not N5,000, not N500,000, but N500 or six months imprisonment; I do not see how six months imprisonment is commensurate to N500. But then again, I look at the year the act was made, this was 1967, so surely, that is probably when one naira is equivalent to one pound.

Hence, N500 could be seen to be such a huge amount of money to attract six months imprisonment. “But in the Nigeria today, we all know that if it retains N500, it is a ridiculous amount of money. So we need to review the Act.

“If we retain the N500, then anyone can go ahead and commit all the crimes in fisheries, because they can afford to pay N500 fine. So, we can obviously see that there is a need to review that Fisheries Act, in order to meet the reality of to- day. “It is also observed that the predominance of fishing in our country is done by artisans.

But there is no provision for that in the Fisheries Act. Even in our constitution, there is no provision, no regulations for these artisans.

“So, this has actually been a major problem in our country and it has actually led to a situation where we have the Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated fishing, the offence that is being committed by foreigners.