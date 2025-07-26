Chinese Embassy Probes Alleged Abandonment Of Nigerian Miners In CAR

The Chinese Embassy in Nigeria has officially launched an investigation into news reports that a Chinese-owned mining company allegedly abandoned Nigerian miners in the Central African Republic (CAR).

This development was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday, July 25, in Abuja, following widespread public outcry over a viral video circulating online.

The footage appears to show Nigerian nationals stranded and neglected by the said Chinese enterprise operating in the CAR amid growing concern.

The Embassy, however, emphasised China’s commitment to international cooperation and ethical business conduct.

The statement read, “The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria attaches great importance to this incident and has initiated an immediate investigation to verify the facts

“The Chinese government consistently mandates that all Chinese enterprises and citizens operating abroad strictly comply with local laws and regulations, ensuring all business operations fully adhere to local legal frameworks.”

The statement also noted that the Chinese authorities are urging the companies involved to “appropriately handle the matter” and maintain active dialogue with Nigerian officials throughout the investigative process.

The Embassy reaffirmed China’s intention to work collaboratively with Nigeria to protect the legitimate rights and interests of citizens from both countries.

This development comes as pressure mounts on both governments to clarify the circumstances surrounding the viral footage and ensure the safety and well-being of the affected Nigerian workers.