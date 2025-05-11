Chinese Dominating Nigeria’s Freight Forwarding Business — Farinto

Share

Dr Kayode Farinto is the Managing Director of Wealthy Honey Investment Nigeria Limited, a Customs brokerage/freight forwarding firm. In this interview with PAUL OGBUOKIRI, he warns that Chinese and foreigners are taking over the freight forwarding business from Nigerians

You were quoted as saying that Nigerians will soon be sent out of the freight forwarding business. What exactly do you mean?

That is exactly the situation; the business is being taken over by Chinese and other foreigners. I have been sounding this note of warning in the past five years. Even at the Council (Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria), I have sponsored this bill. Let us indigenize freight forwarding. That’s number one. A Chinese company came up with the idea of building railways for us. Now they have a freight forwarding firm. They are the ones that will import the rail system equipment; they will bring it in their own ships; yet when the equipment get here, they will do the clearing and freighting to their yards. That means that Nigerians have no role at all to play in the business. I have been shouting over this, but nobody seems to be listening. Something needs to be done urgently by the government because we are losing project cargo on a daily basis to foreigners. It is not only the Chinese that are taking over freight forwarding business, Indians, and Lebanese are involved too, but the most prominent foreign face in our ports which supposed to a restricted place against foreigner is the Chinese and the Federal Government is looking away while this affront which can hurt our national security is going on. Let me shock you. I went to do an export. I wanted to do an export a few months ago. I got my product, ‘Sobo’ from Kano. This container will cost me N20 million or twenty-something million. When I went to the shipping company for freight, the shipping company gave me $1,200 to ship my container from here to abroad. I requested a rebate. A rebate was not given to me. Meanwhile, the shipping company staff told me that the Chinese are giving $800 on their container. What that means is that the Chinese are shipping a container at nothing less than $300 to $400, meaning that if I am doing that business, I’m already at a loss. I have a shortage of about $300 to $400 per container. So how can I compete with such people in my own country? That is the level at which we are now. If you go to the northeastern part of Nigeria, where we have our mineral resources, the Chinese have bought all the lands, given the government, the governors, N1 billion, N2 billion, to the extent that it is Nigerian police and military men that are protecting them, beating up Nigeria in those farms. And they’re exploring these mineral resources, taking them away. It is unaccounted for.

How will you describe the recently launched National Single Window and what does it portend for the industry?

Well, the idea behind the National Single Window is very good. We all know this and we have been clamoring for it. It’s just that this government is just coming up. With the look at the issue of import and export, this will address a lot of issues in the industry. So, it is a very good development and a welcomed idea. The only snag is that professional freight forwarders are not included in that committee. So that’s why I call it a snag and we have made our presentation known to the high authorities. I want to believe it is an oversight because you can’t actually design a national single window without putting in freight forwarders. Particularly, these are the experts and if you Farinto SUNDAY MAY 11, 2025 SUNDAY TELEGRAPH design anything like this, the freight forwarders will tell you how this thing can work; how it can be, so that it cannot be compromised or have any shortcomings in the national single window. So, I don’t want us to overflog it. Let us look at it as a big omission from the government which I believe will be addressed very soon. #

Let’s look at the recent drop in FX vis-a-vis how it has affected importation. There had been calls on the government to have a fixed exchange rate for payment of Customs Duty. What is your take on that?

It was expected. I predicted it. I had also recommended that we should have a fixed exchange rate for import purposes. That would have assisted us. But unfortunately, we have a CBN governor who believes he wants to bring in his ideas, and who believes that advice may not work for us. But whether anybody likes it or not, the Dollar is continuing to decline now. Are you now going to be changing the exchange rate on a daily basis? It’s not too good for our industry. And that is killing the industry because there is no predictability. I want to go to China now and bring in 10 containers and we all know that a China trip takes a minimum of 60 days. Before the arrival of my vessels, perhaps the Dollar will have jumped up or it will have come down. But if we have a fixed, predictive Dollar rate, I know that in the next two quarters, this is going to be the exchange rate. Then you will see the industry thriving. That is what the policy formulators are lacking to be able to project into the future and look at how to solve that problem. If they had implemented that fixing of Dollar exchange rate for Custom or for maybe N1,000 per Dollar at that time, it would be better. We are in the second quarter now; they will not be reviewing it. But that is not the case and the Dollar is continuing to slide because of the fact that the government is putting a lot of things into strengthening the Naira.

Recently, the Executive Secretary of Nigeria Shippers’ Council proposed a one per cent freight stabilization fund. Some stakeholders, including the Lagos Shippers Association kicked against this; that the Federal Government should be ready to fund the Shippers Council and not making it an autonomous agency. What is your take on this?

Ideally, there are a lot of things that are wrong with the Shippers’ Council. What the government would have done for a long time is to fix these. We have laws that are making the Shippers’ Council a toothless bull dog. The Shippers’ Council can only bark but it cannot bite, that has been a very great challenge. So, when I saw the issue of the stabilization fund, I laughed because I know that it will not scale through. The Shippers’ Council now is putting a lot of things before the public domain and they are not looking at the feedback mechanism. Ideally, the government is supposed to still be funding the Shippers Council for her to stabilize before they now start talking about where to generate money from. The issue of the stabilization fund that you are looking at is a thing that everybody should sit at the round table and look at. We have suggested for a long time that the freight charges that NIMASA takes is 3 per cent. Where is that fund going? These are the funds that ordinarily can be channeled to finance the Shippers’ Council. What this government is trying to do is to see how to block unnecessary spending. And what is the Shippers Council’s role? Its role is to protect Nigerian Shippers. Have they been doing that? The answer is No.

Due to this alleged inefficiency of the Shippers’ Council, some experts have been saying that the Orosanye’s report may affect the Council…

No, it’s not possible. You see this Orosanye’s report, I have been studying it in the last four months; it’s a document that is good, but it’s belated and obsolete. It needs to be reviewed. It’s not something that this government can implement easily. I have the report here. I can open everything for you to read, customs, recommendations, Shippers Council recommendations and all that. We have gone beyond that. Immediately after this government came on board, they created a Blue Economy ministry. So how do you juxtapose that with the implementation of Orosanye’s report? Orosanye’s report should be given to some experts to review it before implementation because if you implement it the way it is here, there will be a lot of snags; even for the government itself. The government that has created a Blue economy ministry moving forward, going back again now to implement Orosanye’s report will not help. So, we are supposed to leave Orosanye’s report in the cooler, pick up a committee and let them review it in line with what is happening now in our industry.

How will you rate the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy?

You can’t rate the ministry until it stabilizes. It’s a ministry that does not even have departments. Most of the departments under the Ministry of Blue Economy are still answerable to the Ministry of Transportation; there has not been delineation; there has not been explicit demarcation. Not that you are answerable to the Ministry of Blue Economy today and tomorrow the Ministry of Transportation. So, this has not been done. I expected that the Minister of Transportation and the Honourable Minister of Blue Economy would need to sit together, set up a committee and delineate boundary areas, stating what belongs to you and what belongs to us. It has not been done. The Government with a very wise thinking has created a ministry for us. It is now left for implementation and that is why we say we actually recommended the implementation and the creation of this ministry. When it comes to the implementation, we were left out. So, how do we sail through? It’s unfortunate and the man who is saddled with that responsibility is an old man. He has his limitations. He is an old man of 80 years. You need good heads who are technically endowed in the Ministry of Transportation and Marine economy. They should sit together and bring out the blueprint for us on the blue economy and the delineation of the ministry of transportation and the various departments. If that has been done, by now we should be talking of moving forward.

Looking at the Nigeria Customs Service, how will you assess the performance of the Service under the watch of CGC Wale Adeniyi, so far?

Like I said when Mr Wale Adeniyi was appointed, I said we are just having a core customs officer as the CG of Customs and you will agree with me that he has been rolling out a lot of policies. And to his credit, just last week they said they had met their first quarter targets. So, it shows that they are performing despite the fact that we have a very bad economy and despite the fact that the volume of imports has dropped by about 65 per cent. He deserved some accolades.

What about trade facilitation?

The issue of trade facilitation; these are two things that cannot be put in the front burner. The government cannot be talking about revenue targets and also be talking about trade facilitation. There are two things. It’s either you give the masses trade facilitation and jettison revenue target or you take your target and jettison trade facilitation. But in view of what is happening throughout the whole world. There is no sane government that will be talking about trade facilitation now, but to generate money. Don’t forget that our population continues to increase on a daily basis and the government has a lot of responsibility to meet. This government inherited a zero economy. So, they are just coming up now with a lot of ideas on how to generate revenue. So, I give it to them; honestly, I give it to them. Despite the fact that we have a serious drop in our importation, they are still meeting up with their targets. So, it shows that they are blocking loop holes and going the extra mile to generate revenue. So, I don’t want to talk about trade facilitation for now. We are putting it in the refrigerator until everything normalizes.

Share