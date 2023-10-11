Chinese Community Sponsors Cataract Surgeries For 3 Nigerians

As part of its renewed hope and rebirth from the Light Charity Programme, the Chinese Community in Nigeria recently sponsored cataract surgeries for three Nigerians at the Eye Foundation in Ikeja, Lagos.

Among the beneficiaries of this programme is an 8-year-old boy, Israel Olowokere, who was visually impaired.

Olowokere, whose condition was noticed during a visit by the HuaXing Art Troupe to his school in Lagos, was sponsored by the Chinese community to undergo cataract surgery.

The surgery carried out at the Eye Foundation, was a success, as the young boy, along with two other patients, regained their sight.

Expressing her heartfelt gratitude to the Chinese community for their generosity and support, Mrs Funmilayo Olowokere, said the surgery has given her son “a new lease on life.”

Commending the Chinese community’s commitment to helping others in need, she said: “The renewed hope and rebirth from the Light charity programme by the Chinese community in Nigeria is a testament to the power of collaboration and compassion.”

Speaking on the development, the Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Ms Yan Yuqing, expressed the commitment of the Chinese community to continue assisting in Nigeria.

Yuqing said: “The future of Nigeria is built with hope, l am particularly touched by the “Renewed Hope, Rebirth from the Light” charity programme carried by the Nigeria HuaXing Arts Troupe and the Chinese Community, providing financial support for 3 Nigerian cataract patients to regain their sight.

“All this makes me even more certain that China-Nigeria cooperation as a prospect and a great hope, the two nations will continue to work together to achieve the beautiful dreams of China and Nigeria.”

Also speaking, the chairman of HuaXing Arts Troupe, Dr Eric Ni expressed his determination to support Nigerians.

Ni said: “We, the of People Chinese community, decided to help three Nigerians living with cataracts, especially the young boy whose education is affected by bad sight, we paid for the surgery to be carried out on them, to make life meaningful to them.

“The Chinese community in Nigeria with the support of the office of the Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos has done tremendously well in Nigeria society, especially in education, sports and humanitarian, we believe Nigeria is our second home, so, we will continue to support the students and low-income families.”