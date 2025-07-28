Chinese Bizman, 80-Yr-Old Grandma Arrested As NDLEA Seizes Colos In Moimoi Sachets

A Chinese businessman, Liang Tak You and an 80-year-old grandma, Mrs. Grace Ekpeme top the list of arrests made by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in nationwide interdiction operations leading to the seizure of consignments of Colorado, a synthetic strain of cannabis hidden in moimoi sachets and Canadian Loud, another strong strain of cannabis concealed in canned food items imported from Canada.

Liang was arrested by NDLEA operatives at the arrival hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos on Friday, July 25, based on actionable intelligence.

The suspect, who arrived Nigeria from Bangkok via Dubai, UAE, on Emirates Airline flight, is a Chinese national, naturalised and based in Malaysia, but flew to Thailand where he picked two suitcases filled with 50 parcels of Loud weighing 26.10kg before heading to Nigeria via UAE.

According to a release by the NDLEA Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi,upon his arrival at the Lagos airport, NDLEA operatives who were tracking his movement from his port of departure allowed him to pass through necessary protocols before picking him up on his way out of the airport.

The octogenarian grandma Mrs. Grace Ekpeme was arrested at Edet-Nsa street, Base Site, Calabar South, Cross River State with over 3kg skunk in the early hours of Saturday, July 26 following intelligence on her drug dealing activities.

In Lagos, NDLEA operatives on Wednesday, July 23, intercepted a suspect Chidi Agbafo along Epe – Ajah Expressway while taking consignments of 21.7kg Colorado, some of which were packaged in moimoi cooking sachets and 3.8litres of codeine based syrub in a commercial bus to deliver in Warri and Oghara, Delta state.

At the Apapa seaport in Lagos, a total of 101kg Canadian Loud factory packed in 202 tins of imported food item labeled ‘Bean Salad Mix’ and concealed in two Toyota Sienna buses in a container that came from Canada, were recovered.

The discovery was made during a joint examination of the container by NDLEA officers, men of Customs Service and other security agencies on Friday, July 25.