Chinedu Ikedieze Recounts Attempting Suicide Due To Stunted Growth

Comic Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ikedieze, better known as Aki has opened up on his life-threatening challenges, which almost made him end his life.

Speaking in an extensive interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Aki recounts being on the verge of killing himself when he was 9 years old after a doctor informed his mother that he had stunted growth.

According to him, he decided to jump off the third mainland bridge due to peer humiliation and his low self-esteem.

READ ALSO:

Speaking further, he said all that changed after meeting his colleague, Pawpaw, and they decided to become successful movie partners.

He further stated that he supported the idea that people were drawn to them because of their height.

Watch the video below: