China’s Special Envoy Begins Middle East Tour On Palestine

In an effort to bring an end to the conflict between Israel and Palestine, China’s Special Envoy to the Middle East, Zhai Jun, has started his tour of the region with an emphasis on a two-state solution.

New Telegraph gathered that Zhai met with Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, state minister of Qatar, in Doha on Thursday, October 19, according to Chinese official media.

China constantly promotes peace, discussions, and a political resolution of the Palestinian issue, Zhai stated, reiterating China’s willingness to “play a constructive role in easing tensions between Palestine and Israel and promoting peace talks.”

He declared that China was “promote[ing] a ceasefire” by “intensive communication with relevant parties” in the international community.

“Qatar holds significant influence regarding the Palestinian issue and China is ready to maintain communication and coordination with Qatar to play a constructive role in easing the current tense situation,” he told Al Khulaifi.

Before flying out for the Middle East tour, Zhai met the Israeli ambassador to China Irit Ben-Abba Vitale on Tuesday in Beijing.

The meeting, which was held at the embassy’s request, exchanged “views on the current Palestine-Israel situation,” said China’s Foreign Ministry.

Zhai also met the Russian President’s special envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Mikhail Bogdanov in Qatar.

China opposes acts that violate international law, he told his Russian counterpart.

The “fundamental reason” for the current situation, he said, “is the failure to safeguard the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people.”

“China and Russia share the same stance on the Palestinian issue,” Zhai said, adding that Beijing was ready to “maintain communication and coordination with Russia to de-escalate the situation as soon as possible.”

Emphasizing the resumption of Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, the Chinese envoy also called for efforts to implement a “two-state solution” and promote an “early, comprehensive, just, and lasting” settlement of the Palestinian question.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa is expected to visit Egypt to attend a multinational meeting to discuss the ongoing armed conflict between Israel and Palestine.

The conflict in Gaza, under Israeli bombardment and blockade since Oct. 7, began when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air. It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers.

Subsequently, the Israeli military initiated Operation Swords of Iron, targeting Hamas locations within Gaza.

In addition to a lack of electricity, Gaza is also suffering from a severe humanitarian catastrophe due to a shortage of food, fuel, water, and medical supplies.

The “immediate humanitarian cease-fire” is demanded by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in order to lessen the “epic human suffering.”

While the number of Israeli casualties exceeds 1,400, at least 4,137 Palestinians have died as a result of Israeli attacks on Gaza.