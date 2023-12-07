China’s Nio Sets To Increase Job Cuts, Layoff Staff

Following its recent announcement of a 10% job cut last month, China’s Nio Inc is reportedly considering further workforce reductions.

According to a report released by Bloomberg on Thursday, the electric automaker has instructed certain departments to prepare supplementary lists for potential layoffs, potentially expanding the original reduction from 10% to 20% or even 30% within specific units.

The intended cuts are expected to mostly affect non-essential sectors or those not likely to yield immediate returns or demand substantial investments.

These additional cutbacks follow Nio’s earlier statement in November about its plans to trim 10% of its workforce, aiming to enhance efficiency and lower expenses amid intensifying market competition.

In China, the demand for electric vehicles has slowed, with consumers showing a preference for more cost-effective plug-in hybrids.

Shares of NIO are up 1.29% in pre-market trading on Thursday.