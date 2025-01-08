China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, Arrives Today

Share

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to arrive in Abuja, Nigeria, today for an official visit, marking a significant diplomatic engagement between the two nations.

The visit, confirmed by a press statement released yesterday by the spokesperson of the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, will see the high-ranking official – who also serves as a Member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China – engage in crucial bilateral discussions.

Upon arrival at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Yi will be received by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dunoma Ahmed.

The centerpiece of the Foreign Minister’s visit will be a meeting with his Nigerian counter – part, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, tomorrow.

This meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja will focus on bolstering the existing relationship between Nigeria and China.

Share

Please follow and like us: