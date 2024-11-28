China’s Export Spillovers Thwart Others’ Low-Cost Manufacturing Efforts – US Envoy

Share

To prevent debt crisis, the top economic envoy for the US Treasury has urged the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and multilateral development banks to explore novel approaches for offering low- and middle-income nations shortterm cash help.

Undersecretary of the Treasury for International Finance, Jay Shambaugh, stated at an Atlantic Council gathering that the Treasury was collaborating with these organisations “to find a better path” for nations facing liquidity constraints and having large but manageable debt loads.

In charge of the World Bank and IMF’s large U.S. shareholdings, Shambaugh expressed his hope that the organisations would make headway at their annual meetings later this month in creating new procedures and altering program designs to better serve the needs of numerous nations experiencing transient shocks.

The average yearly debt service expenditure for low-income nations increased from roughly $20 billion in 2010 to $60 billion in 2020, according to Shambaugh.

This might place a “significant strain” on the global debt architecture since some of these countries will be required to make sizable principal repayments shortly.

“If you are a country committed to sustainable development and if you are willing to engage with the IMF and MDBs to unlock significant financing alongside significant reform measures, there needs to be a financing package from bilateral, multilateral, and private sector sources to bridge your liquidity needs in a way that is supportive of your sustainable long-run development,” Shambaugh stated.

