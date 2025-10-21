China’s Economic Growth Slows As Trade Tensions With US Flare Up

China’s economic growth slowed in the three months to the end of September as problems in the property market persisted and trade tensions with the US flared up.

The world’s second-largest economy grew by 4.8% compared to the same period in 2024, its weakest pace in a year, official figures released yesterday show.

The data comes after China imposed sweeping controls on its exports of rare earths – minerals essential for the global production of electronics – a move that rocked its fragile trade truce with the US, reports the BBC.

The third-quarter growth figures will set the tone for a gathering of China’s top leaders this week to discuss the country’s economic blueprint over the next five years.

The latest growth figure marked a slowdown from the annual rate of 5.2% seen in the three months to July.