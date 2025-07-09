In spite of the shocks of the global pandemic and ongoing trade bullying, the economy of the People’s Republic of China is projected to witness an unprecedented leap to over 35 trillion yuan, approximately $4.89 trillion, by the end of this year.

The Chinese economy, according to the Xinhua News Agency, has demonstrated remarkable resilience during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) and is set to record very significant achievements given its vast economic scale.

Head of China’s National Development and Reform Commission, Zheng Shanjie, said today, ( July 9 )at a press conference, that over the first four years of the period, the economy expanded at an average annual growth rate of 5.5 percent.

In contrast, the United States economy is currently projected to grow at a rate of 1.8% in 2025, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Forecasters predict a 2.1% growth rate for this quarter, an increase from the previous estimate of 1.5%.

However, the first quarter of 2025 saw a contraction, with real GDP decreasing at an annual rate of 0.5%.

Highlighting the great economic dynamism in China, Zheng said the country’s total Research and Development (R&D) expenditure surged to nearly 50 percent, or 1.2 trillion yuan, from 2020 to 2024, while the number of registered private enterprises surpassed 58 million at the end of May 2025, over 40 percent higher than what it recorded in 2020.

China’s rapid economic growth can be attributed to a combination of factors, including large-scale capital investment, rapid productivity growth, and strategic government policies like the “Opening and Reform” policy.

This policy, initiated in 1978, opened China to foreign trade and investment, fostering competition and driving economic growth. Following the opening up of the, economy, Special Economic Zones (SEZs)were established to attract foreign investment and facilitate export-oriented manufacturing.

China also initiated reforms of its State-owned Enterprise (SOE) to improve their efficiency and competitiveness just as huge investments were made in the education sector to produce a more skilled workforce and further enhancing productivity.

These factors have fueled industrialization, export expansion, and significant infrastructure development, transforming China into a global economic powerhouse.