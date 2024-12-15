""" """

Chinaecherem Sets New Record As First African To Win Mister International Title

A Nigerian young man, identified as Nwajaju Samuel Chinacherem has made history by becoming the first African to win the prestigious Mister International title.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the 16th edition of the Mister International pageant was hosted by Poland, featuring talented men from diverse countries competing for the coveted title.

A clip from the event making round on the internet captured moment Nwajaju Samuel Chinacherem was crowned the winner.

In the moment of triumph, Samuel Chinacherem was overjoyed, sharing a warm embrace with the runner-up.

